Parker County celebrating history with annual Peach Festival

Parker County is celebrating what it is known for, peaches!

The county has been promoting the "agricultural heritage" of the area for 39 years at the Parker Couty Peach Festival where local farms and businesses gather to promote the history, culture, and delicious taste of Parker County peaches.

Parker County's peach legacy began in 1938 when J.K. Johnson Sr. planted his first peach tree. Eventually, the Johnson family grew the orchard to 3,000 trees on 65 acres of land.

In 1980, J.K. Johnson Jr. and Esther Mae Johnson sold the farm to the Hutton family. Over the last 44 years, the family has grown the orchard to 5,000 trees and opened the Weatherford Farmers Market where they sell the peaches and other locally produced goods.

The peach business has become a family endeavor for the Huttons, with several relatives working at the farm or market.

"This is a great stepping stone to work here at the farm," Jimmy Hutton says. "It's a great teaching tool."

Workers picking peaches at Hutton Peach Farm in Weatherford, Texas.

People travel from all over the United States to get Hutton's peaches. The farmer attributes the Texas Peach taste to the loamy soil and climate that allows the peaches to tree ripen more.

"It's fresh and we're picking it at the top of the flavor," Hutton says.

Hutton peaches are usually available in May through August at the Weatherford Farmers Market and of course the Parker County Peach Festival in July.

The 39th annual festival will be held July 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout Historic Downtown Weatherford.