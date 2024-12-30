Clear the Shelters

Operation Kindness offers free New Year's Eve pet adoptions

You can start 2025 with a new furry friend

By NBCDFW Staff

Clockwise from top left: Ariel, Mars, Peanut Butter, Misty, Sadie, Pancho and Stella Ella.
Operation Kindness

Operation Kindness will offer free dog and cat adoptions at all of its locations on New Year's Eve.

The animal welfare nonprofit will celebrate the last day of 2024 with a special free adoption promotion available at all of its year-round locations on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Operation Kindness adoption counselors will be available to help people add a new member to the family, including these three featured pets:

Misty (Operation Kindness)
Meet Misty, a curious and energetic two-year-old female cat who loves exploring her surroundings. Misty enjoys playtime and people can often find her zooming around, playing with any toy she can get her paws on. While Misty has a lot of energy to play, she also knows when it’s time to relax. She loves taking long naps and would make a perfect cat for anyone who enjoys napping in their free time. Misty has been with Operation Kindness for over 200 days and hopes to start the New Year off right by finding a family of her own.

Pancho (Operation Kindness)

Pancho, a male two-year-old Pitbull mix, is a lively and affectionate dog who's guaranteed to brighten your days! This sweet boy is full of energy and always ready for an adventure. Pancho's friendly nature makes him the ultimate cuddle buddy after a day of play. He adores being petted and will happily soak up all the love and attention you can give.

Sadie (Operation Kindness)

Meet Sadie, an eight-year-old female Shepard mix who still has that puppy energy in her! This active, energetic pup is bursting with love and personality. Whether it's a long walk around the neighborhood or an adventurous hike, Sadie is always ready to go! With a big heart and an endless supply of enthusiasm, she makes every outing an adventure.

Learn more about Operation Kindness by visiting their website at www.operationkindness.org

