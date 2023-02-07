Opal Lee ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth' to Speak at Holocaust Museum

96-year-old Opal Lee , known as the grandmother of Juneteenth, will speak at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum as a part of the Funk Family Upstander Speaker Series.

The event is set for Tuesday, and while sold out, the speaking engagement can be watched online by registering for free on the organization’s website.

“I’m going to tell them to make themselves a committee of one. To be responsible for changing people’s minds that are not on the same page that they are on,” Opal Lee said. “We know that people have been taught to hate and they can be taught to love.”

Lee, who was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, is also credited by the White House for years of dedication in having Juneteenth made into a national holiday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

From slavery to the Holocaust, she hopes to walk the common ground of struggles – both from the past and modern day hate and intolerance.

“I know we can,” Lee said. “Because our [historic pain], like theirs, was horrific and we need to get together to be sure that this never happens again to either set of people.”

The event is set for 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.