One Person Dead After Shooting in Garland

Police in Garland say one person is dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a gas station around 1:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Kingsley. Witnesses there say people were fighting and shots were fired.

A short time later, a second 911 call was dispatched to a strip shopping center in the 1900 block of South First Street.

That is where officers found two men who had been shot, one inside one of the businesses and one in a car. Investigators believe the men were shot at the gas station where officers were called first.

The man inside the business was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

The man inside the car was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage from the gas station and talking to witnesses.

At this time, police are not sure how many people were involved or how many shots were fired.