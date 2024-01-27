One hospitalized after carjacking turned to shooting in Dallas

What started as a car theft in Dallas ended with a person in the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting took place in the 6000 block of Village Bend Drive around 2:20 a.m.

Police said that based on their preliminary investigation, two people approached someone's car, which was occupied by multiple people, and demanded property. The victim and one of the suspects began to argue, and the suspect proceeded to shoot the victim.

The victim and passengers exited the car, and the carjackers took the vehicle before fleeing the scene, authorities said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The police department said officers later recovered the victim's car in the 5300 block of N. Central Expressway. No arrests have been made, and police have not shared any details about the suspects' descriptions.