Arlington Fire Department investigates house fire that left one dead, one injured

A house fire in Arlington left one dead and one injured on Sunday afternoon.

Arlington Fire Department responded to a call on Bayonne Court at about 4:02 p.m. on Sunday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, a heavy fire could be seen coming out of the front room and through the roof, Arlington Fire told NBC 5.

First responders were alerted that there was a victim inside. When units arrived they went inside to search for the victim, according to Arlington FD.

One person was pulled out of the house and suffered smoke inhalation, but declined being taken to a hospital, an Arlington Fire representative said. Another victim was found dead, the cause of death was not released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

