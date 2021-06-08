One Dead, One Arrested After Stabbing in Plano

One man was arrested after a deadly stabbing outside Plano Bazaar Monday night, police say.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the facility at the corner of Jupiter Road and 14th Street, Plano police said.

Plano Fire-Rescue said the man who was stabbed was taken to Medical City Plano. Police confirmed the man later died from his injuries.

The suspect drove away after the incident, but a witness followed him to near the intersection of K Avenue and Dobie Drive, where the man was arrested, police said.

Police said the motive for the stabbing was unknown Tuesday night.

The man suspected in the stabbing refused to provide identification, police said, so officers were awaiting fingerprint results.

The victim was not identified Tuesday.