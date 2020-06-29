Mansfield

One Dead After Carjacking, Mansfield Police Say

Mansfield TX police
NBC 5 News

A woman was found dead in an abandoned vehicle in Mansfield Monday after reports of a carjacking, police say.

At approximately 12:59 a.m. Monday, Mansfield police responded to a carjacking near the 1600 block of U.S. 287 Frontage Road, where a victim reported that somebody took her vehicle at gunpoint after they left another car in the parking lot.

When officers checked that abandoned vehicle in the parking lot, they discovered a woman dead in the passenger seat with an apparent gunshot wound, Mansfield police said.

A person of interest is in custody, according to Mansfield police. Motive and connection to the deceased woman were unclear Monday.

The stolen vehicle was located in Fort Worth.

