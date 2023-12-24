One dead, 4 wounded after dispute leads to shooting at Fort Worth home

A person is dead, and four people are hospitalized after a dispute led to a shooting at a Fort Worth home late Saturday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers received a call around 11:13 p.m. about a shooting in the 9300 block of Cynthia Court.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had been mortally wounded by gunfire. They also found four other people suffering from gunshot wounds, who were rushed to a local hospital.

Authorities said one of the victims is in critical condition, and the other three are suspected to survive.

Fort Worth Police said further investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a dispute among individuals at a home.

The fatal shooting is under investigation, and homicide detectives said they are pursuing all leads. The police department did not give any details regarding the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Reyes at 817-392-4313 or contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 469-TIPS or online at https://469tips.com/.