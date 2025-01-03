terrorism

One day after deadly attack, Bourbon Street reopens to visitors with tight security

Tourists returned to Bourbon Street, walking through the three blocks where the tragedy unfolded

By Allie Spillyards

New Orleans, a city known for its resilience, is once again learning to move forward just two days into the new year.

Thirty-six hours after a man drove into New Year’s Day revelers and opened fire, the Big Easy began to buzz back to life.

Tourists returned to Bourbon Street, walking through the three blocks where the tragedy unfolded. But signs of the attack lingered—new barriers lined the streets and sidewalks, and 14 roses marked a growing memorial at the heart of the scene.

“You can feel it when you walk in. There's a feeling. There's something there you know. It's a life, and i think you can feel it,” said Jill Hansman who was visiting from Chicago.

Visitors throughout the day shared stories of close calls.

The Smith family from Frisco, Texas, had left the French Quarter just an hour before the attack.

They postponed their trip home to watch Reedy High School graduate Kaleb Smith suit up for Notre Dame in the rescheduled Sugar Bowl.

“Everything just changed for us. Normally with the game being postponed we would prefer to stay another night. We're checking out. We're going to leave after the game. It's just changed the whole outlook,” said Taura Smith.

Still, as the game kicked off, authorities declared the city safe and officially reopened Bourbon Street now bolstered by law enforcement from multiple agencies.

Amid the neon lights, it was a step towards normality during an otherwise difficult time.

“Now that it's open, it's good to see people back and encouraged. We're Americans and we're strong,” said visitor Brian Coure.

