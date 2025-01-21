Donald Trump

Oath Keepers' Stewart Rhodes released from prison after Trump Jan. 6 clemency

Rhodes had been convicted of seditious conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and tampering with documents

By Alanna Durkin Richer and Michael Kunzelman | The Associated Press

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and have been released from prison after their lengthy sentences for seditious conspiracy convictions in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol were wiped away by a sweeping order from President Donald Trump benefitting more than 1,500 defendants.

Rhodes and Tarrio were two of the highest-profile Jan. 6 defendants and received some of the harshest punishments in the largest investigation in Justice Department history.

Rhodes, of Granbury, was serving an 18-year sentence, and Tarrio, of Miami, was serving a 22-year sentence.

Both were convicted of orchestrating plots to stop the peaceful transfer of power after Trump, a Republican, lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, “In addition to the seditious conspiracy charge, Rhodes was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding and tampering with documents and proceedings.”

Their attorneys confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday they had been released hours after Trump pardoned, commuted the sentences of, or ordered the dismissal of cases against all the 1,500-plus people who were charged with federal crimes in the riot.

Trump's action paved the way for the release from prison of extremist group leaders convicted in major conspiracy cases, as well as people convicted of violent attacks on law enforcement.

