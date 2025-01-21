Granbury man among Jan. 6 rioters granted clemency by President Trump

Five years after more than 2,000 people broke into the U.S. Capitol and the numerous trials, guilty pleas, and sentencings that followed, President Donald Trump granted a clemency to all January 6 rioters.

“We’re going to the Oval Office, and we’re going to release our great hostages,” President Trump said to his supporters that celebrated the inauguration inside Capital One Arena on Monday.

Trump has repeatedly referred to convicted criminals of both violent and nonviolent offenses related to Jan. 6 as “hostages.” He claims rioters were treated unfairly by the legal system.

The clemency sweep fulfills a campaign promise.

“We’re not going to put up with that crap anymore,” Trump said.

1,500 people charged in connection to the attack were issued pardons and the sentences of 14 people were commuted.

Among the rioters whose prison terms were commuted to time served as of Monday, is Stewart Rhodes. Rhodes, a Grandbury man and founder and leader of the Oath Keepers militia was serving an 18-year sentence for seditious conspiracy and other charges related to the capitol attack.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, “In addition to the seditious conspiracy charge, Rhodes was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding and tampering with documents and proceedings.”

“Commutation is where a sentence is reduced,” Richard Roper said. “Commutation can take away or reduce any sentence of incarceration or fine.”

Richard Roper, partner at Holland & Knight LLP previously served as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

The proclamation was published online and lists the names of the 14 individuals whose sentences were commuted.

• Stewart Rhodes

• Kelly Meggs

• Kenneth Harrelson

• Thomas Caldwell

• Jessica Watkins

• Roberto Minuta

• Edward Vallejo

• David Moerschel

• Joseph Hackett

• Ethan Nordean

• Joseph Biggs

• Zachary Rehl

• Dominic Pezzola

• Jeremy Bertino

The pardons erase the offenses of violent and non-violent offenders.

“A pardon is where you essentially wipe the slate clean is just as though the person was never convicted,” Roper said. “They would have the right to vote. They could serve on a jury or public office. And of course, in addition to doing away with the conviction, it would do away with the sentence.”

Former Proud Boys’ Chairman, Enrique Tarrio, is among those pardoned. Tarrio was serving a 22-year sentence for seditious conspiracy,

Tarrio’s attorney told NBC News his client was being processed for release Monday evening.

And while criticism has poured in following the presidential action, Roper said, “It's really in the Constitution. It's the exclusive decision of the president. He can do it for any reason he wants.”

While it remains unclear when offenders will be released from prison, Trump said he hoped it would be as early as tonight.