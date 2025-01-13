A North Texas musician is mourning the loss of her home in Altadena, California, after devastating wildfires fueled by Santa Ana winds ravaged the area.

Emily Elbert, who grew up in Coppell and graduated from Coppell High School in 2007

“I’m from Coppell. I grew up in Coppell and I went to CHS,” Elbert said. “I’ve lived in L.A. for 11 years. And the last four years, I’ve been in Altadena.”

The house she shared with her partner, Seema, was more than just a residence; it was a hub for creativity and community.

“My partner, Seema and I bought that home about three and a half years ago, and it was always our vision to create a home for a community where people could come if they needed a place to stay, where friends taught classes and workshops, and we had dinner parties and fed our friends in our community,” Elbert said. “We had house concerts and all kinds of musical gatherings.”

Elbert had just returned home from a music gig last Tuesday when she realized how quickly her life was about to change.

“I’m a musician. I play, also, with another DFW artist, Leon Bridges. I play in Leon’s band,” Elbert said. “My flight was delayed because of the wind. So, I was one of the last flights to land at Burbank Airport before they started redirecting.”

Elbert managed to get to her home, but her intuition told her something was wrong.

“I went to my house, and for some intuitive, weird reason, I decided to practice banjo by candlelight for ten minutes before leaving the house to get somewhere that had power,” she said. “I was leaving my house immediately after the fire started. So, I saw it. I saw the plumes of smoke and I was like, what’s going on?”

She rushed to warn neighbors before returning home to grab what she could.

“I have a little studio in Altadena as well, and so I went and threw some things in the car and then went up to my house. My partner was at grad school, and we have a couple of roommates there and so just help them load up and checked on some neighbors. And we all just kind of did what we could,” Elbert said. “I was able to get a few of my most precious guitars that I also need for my job.”

The fire didn’t just destroy her home but also disrupted the close-knit community that Elbert cherished.

“It wasn’t a lot of chain businesses. It was a lot of like mom-and-pop shops. And, you know, it’s a historically Black community. It’s a lot of families that have been there for 50 years. Our neighbors on all sides were Black families that had been there for 50 years,” she said. “You know, the values of the community are so near and dear to my heart. And it’s a really soulful place. So, losing the home and losing what that town was, you know, feels. I’m so, so grateful for it, and it feels really profound.”

For now, Elbert and Seema are staying with family in Torrance, California.

“I’m so grateful my partner’s family is about an hour south. So, we’ve been staying with them in Torrance, California. A lot of my friends are, you know, kind of dispersed around the state, people seeking clearer air,” Elbert said.

While thankful to have survived, Elbert laments the irreplaceable belongings lost in the fire.

“I do have some things that survived. But my home where probably 90% of my belongings that burned,” Elbert said. “It’s nothing expensive that matters most. It’s just like things that my grandmother gave me and like things that my mom made, and 20 years’ worth of journals and all that. And, you know, a lot, a lot, a lot of musical instruments and all that sort of things, things from travels.”

Beyond the emotional toll, Elbert and thousands of others now face the challenge of navigating insurance claims.

“Seema and I did have insurance. You know, there’s so many complexities. It’s like suddenly we have this new full-time job that’s really triggering, like, trauma triggering,” Elbert said.

The situation has been complicated by ongoing challenges in California’s home insurance market.

“Finding out that insurance companies are trying to find ways out of taking care of folks, just trying to keep track of it all. We did have insurance. It’s unclear how much support we’ll get or, you know, people in our community. But, you know, we’re hoping for the best and trying to keep track of everything to the best of our abilities,” Elbert said.

Despite the hardships, Elbert said the support from friends, family, and the broader community has been a bright spot.

“I have really felt the care from so many people in DFW and in Texas, people I haven’t even talked to for 20 years that are just stepping in to support and send their care. And it means the world… It’s also been amazing to get community support in that regard,” Elbert said. “While it’s so it’s so painful, I’m so overwhelmed with gratitude. And trauma really does clarify what’s important.”

Elbert, who is now preparing to travel for a tour with Leon Bridges, hopes to rebuild one day.

“I hope someday to do something like that again,” she said.