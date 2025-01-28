North Texas

Man injured after exchanging gunfire with Addison, Farmers Branch police

One officer was treated for minor injuries from bullet shrapnel before being released, police association says

By Lauren Harper and Frank Heinz

The intersection of Belt Line Road and Marsh Lane in Farmers Branch, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025.
NBC 5 News

A man is hospitalized after police say he was shot at least once during an exchange of gunfire with Farmers Branch and Addison police officers early Tuesday morning.

According to Addison police, at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, their officers were assisting Farmers Branch police looking for a person in the 400 block of Belt Line Road suspected of being involved in "narcotics activity."

In the parking lot of a nearby business, Addison police said the officers spotted a vehicle they believed was related to the investigation. The officers approached and asked the driver to get out of the car, which police said led to a confrontation where gunfire was exchanged between the man and the officers.

Addison police said the man fired at officers and that officers from both Addison and Farmers Branch returned fire, hitting the man at least once.

The man was taken to a local hospital and said to be stable. A Farmers Branch officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released. The Texas Municipal Police Association said the officer was injured by shrapnel.

Addison police did not release any additional information about the man or what charges he may face.

The Addison Police Department said that, along with an internal affairs investigation into department policy, the Texas Rangers will conduct an independent criminal investigation into the shooting. The Dallas County District Attorney's Public Integrity Unit will also investigate.

