North Texas families endure delays, reunite for holidays

Despite technical and weather delays, families in North Texas would not allow the holidays to be spoiled. People came from near and far to embrace loved ones waiting anxiously for their arrival.

Grace Bradbury said the journey, with all its obstacles, was well worth it to make it home to North Texas. Her family welcomed her with flowers and a handwritten sign.

“It’s been a very long morning,” she said. “I got like three and half hours of sleep last night. It snowed this morning on the way to the airport and then I sat for a long time and then I sat for a long time on the plane.”

She lives in New York now. Still, she agrees with the song lyrics that say there’s no place like home for the holidays; and coincidentally, her birthday.

“All my family is here, and I get to go eat food and just have a good birthday and have a good Christmas,” she said.

The gates for arrivals were busy with people anxious to see their loved ones. For some, it’s a once-in-a-year reunion. Hector Rubio’s mom and dad flew in from El Paso.

“It’s very special. They get to travel once a year and it’s Christmas that we decide to come together,” he said. “We’re going spend time with my brother in Fort Worth and it should be a good time. They’re getting older, we don’t know how many more years we have together so it’s very important.”