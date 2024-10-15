Five North Texas shelters received 130 animals Friday from various Florida shelters left overrun after Hurricane Milton.

Wings of Rescue, a public charity that transports animals from overcrowded shelters and disaster areas to shelters with space, flew the animals to Fort Worth Meacham International Airport.

All animals are being temporarily held for medical evaluation and treatment before being distributed across the participating shelters.

The move was intended to create space in Florida shelters for misplaced pets found during hurricane recovery efforts and make it easier for them to be found by their owners.

Participating shelters were the Humane Society of North Texas, Humane Tomorrow, Operation Kindness, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas, Second Chance Farm and Wings of Rescue.

SPCA President and CEO Chris Luna said all five Texas organizations immediately agreed to assist.

"It is the mission of the Humane Society of North Texas, Humane Tomorrow, Operation Kindness, SPCA of Texas and Second Chance Farm to care for vulnerable animals in need and to help them find forever homes," Luna said. "When contacted, all five organizations immediately said, “Yes” to helping the Florida shelters and their beautiful pets."