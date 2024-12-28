North Texas cities help residents recycle and dispose of Christmas trees

North Texas cities have started to pick up Christmas trees for recycling, disposal and mulch. Each city has its own calendar window for curbside pickup and drop-off locations.

We've made this handy list with all the information from each city listed in alphabetical order:

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN ALLEN

Natural trees up to 6 feet tall are collected on residents' assigned trash collection day through the second Friday of the New Year. Place trees at your collection point at least 2 feet from trash and recycling carts. Trees must be stripped of all lights, tinsel, ornaments, hooks and tree stands. If your tree is over 6 feet tall, please cut it in half for collection. For more information from the city, click here. The city is also offering options for "do-it-yourself" disposal and disposal of flocked/artificial trees.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN ARLINGTON

In Arlington, Christmas tree recycling will be held through Jan. 15. Residents may recycle Christmas trees by taking them to the mulching facility center at the Arlington Landfill free of charge. The landfill is located at 800 Mosier Valley Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., weather permitting. For more information from the city, click here.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN BEDFORD

The Bedford Parks and Recreation Department will offer free Christmas tree recycling for Bedford residents through Sunday, Jan. 5 at the Meadow Park Athletic Complex, located at 3200 Meadow Park Dr. Trees cannot be flocked and must have all nails and decorations removed. Lumber and trash will not be allowed. For more information from the city, click here.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN CEDAR HILL

Cedar Hill is offering tips and warnings for Christmas Tree disposal. For more information from the city, click here.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN DALLAS

Dallas residents can drop off undecorated, natural trees at City of Dallas Transfer Stations through Feb. 3, 2025. Be sure to remove all lights, tinsel, and decorations – no bags or wrapping needed! One tree per household at transfer stations. For multiple trees, head to McCommas Bluff Landfill. More info on drop-off locations at https://dsan.us/disposalinfo

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN EULESS

Simply remove all decorations and lights from your tree and then drop it off at the NEW designated area on the northeast side of the Rec Center through Jan. 9. The City will then turn your tree into mulch for use throughout the year to maintain parks and medians. For more information from the city, click here.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN FORT WORTH

The city of Fort Worth will be picking up natural Christmas trees during weekly yard waste pickup days. Make sure you remove all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands and plastic bags prior to collection. Click here for more information.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN FRISCO

The city of Frisco provides curbside and do-it-yourself holiday tree disposal to all residents for their convenience. Flocked trees are not accepted. For more information from the city, click here.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN GARLAND

Residents may place Christmas trees, free of lights, ornaments and other decorations, for curbside pickup along with other brush and bulky items on their designated collection day. For more information from the city, click here.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN GRAND PRAIRIE

Trees free of ornaments, stands, and plastic bags can be recycled for free through Jan. 9. For more information from the city, click here.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN IRVING

Irving residents can properly dispose of fresh-cut Christmas trees during the annual Christmas Tree Roundup, running through Jan. 12. Trees collected at the drop-off locations will be mulched. Mulch is available for a nominal fee at Hunter Ferrell Landfill. Residents can place fresh-cut Christmas trees at the curb for weekly brush/bulky waste pickup. However, these curbside trees may not be recycled or mulched. For more information from the city, click here.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN LEWISVILLE

Live Christmas trees that have not been flocked and are cleared of nails, tinsel, lights, wires and decorations can be dropped off at Lewisville Lake Park soccer fields between now and Jan. 10, to be recycled into mulch which can be picked up Dec. 26 to Jan. 31. For more information from Keep Lewisville Beautiful, click here.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN MANSFIELD

The city of Mansfield and Home Depot are teaming up to recycle this season. Live trees can be unloaded at the self-service trailer next to the garden center at the Home Depot-Mansfield Towne Crossing from now til Jan. 17. The service is free to Mansfield residents. Click here for more information.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN McKINNEY

McKinney will be providing pickup and dropoff options for residents. Tree collection and composting will be available through Jan. 19. Click here for more information.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

The city of North Richland Hills and Republic Services are offering a Christmas tree recycling program for residents through Jan. 1teams at Green Valley Park at 7701 Smithfield Road or at the parking lot on the north side of the BISD Plaza located at 6351 Boulevard 26. Click here for more information.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN PLANO

Remove all ornaments, lights, tinsel, and stands from trees that haven't been flocked and that'll be turned into mulch and compost. Plano offers three Christmas tree dropoff locations now through Jan. 2. Learn more on the City of Plano website.

HOW TO RECYCLE YOUR TREE IN RICHARDSON

The Cit of Richardson urges residents to avoid wasting vital landfill space by “tree cycle” their unflocked Christmas trees that have been stripped of all ornaments, tinsel, nails, lights and stands. You can drop trees off at the Municipal Service Center at 1260 Columbia Drive 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or call 972-744-4111 and request a Brush and Bulky Item Collection (BABIC), then set the tree out at the front curb for collection. Make sure to request that the tree be collected for composting. The city is also offering holiday cardboard bos recycling, to learn more click here.