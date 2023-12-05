North Texans share their 2023 holiday photos Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago North Texans shared photos from the 2023 holiday season. You can email iSee@nbcdfw.com or upload here. 17 photos 1/17 Nikki Auberry Ethan is so excited to be on the nice list again! We wish everyone a very merry Christmas!! 2/17 Lisa McLain Ella a 5 year old yorkie 3/17 Roxanna Natalie Cazarez Mendoza Hello not sure if you plan to do an Elf on the Shelf edition. Sharing pics of my little one (JR) as Elf on the Shelf. The Mendoza family is enjoying this time of year with our little one 🙂 1st Pic: Elf on the Shelf has arrived. 4/17 Roxanna Natalie Cazarez Mendoza Hello not sure if you plan to do an Elf on the Shelf edition. Sharing pics of my little one (JR) as Elf on the Shelf. The Mendoza family is enjoying this time of year with our little one 🙂 2nd Pic: Warning! If you swallow bubble gum you get a bubble butt. 5/17 BJ Taylor Lucas found his name on the nice list! 6/17 Kathryn Phillips Geno, our Cane Corso in front of the Christmas trees 7/17 8/17 Joshua Gomez Here’s a picture of our 3 beautiful children meeting Santa for the first time. Their names are Gianni, Mia, and baby Sofia 🙂 9/17 Lindsey Leeman This is my dog, Holly. She is half lab/half shar pei. I adopted her from the Humane Society in 2017 on Clear the Shelters day. Holly thinks it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. 10/17 Kathi My 2 yr old Goldendoodle: Stella Holland, fresh from the groomer. 11/17 Kathryn Phillips Kathryn Phillips with her daughter’s Shelby, Bailey and Bailey’s boyfriend, Levi. Let’s Go Stars!! 12/17 Cheryl Denise Brooks I decorate my home for Christmas every year with a theme. My theme for Christmas this year was Buffalo Check decor throughout the house! These are just a few examples. I know you probably can’t use them all, but you pick your favorite. Thanks for your consideration and Happy Holidays to you all! 13/17 Cheryl Denise Brooks I decorate my home for Christmas every year with a theme. My theme for Christmas this year was Buffalo Check decor throughout the house! These are just a few examples. I know you probably can’t use them all, but you pick your favorite. Thanks for your consideration and Happy Holidays to you all! 14/17 Cheryl Denise Brooks I decorate my home for Christmas every year with a theme. My theme for Christmas this year was Buffalo Check decor throughout the house! These are just a few examples. I know you probably can’t use them all, but you pick your favorite. Thanks for your consideration and Happy Holidays to you all! 15/17 Cheryl Denise Brooks I decorate my home for Christmas every year with a theme. My theme for Christmas this year was Buffalo Check decor throughout the house! These are just a few examples. I know you probably can’t use them all, but you pick your favorite. Thanks for your consideration and Happy Holidays to you all! 16/17 Cheryl Denise Brooks I decorate my home for Christmas every year with a theme. My theme for Christmas this year was Buffalo Check decor throughout the house! These are just a few examples. I know you probably can’t use them all, but you pick your favorite. Thanks for your consideration and Happy Holidays to you all! 17/17 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcuni.comholidays More Photo Galleries Merry Meltdowns 2023 Weather Images: Dec. 1-3, 2024 See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts See photos from the ‘March for Israel' rally in Washington, D.C.