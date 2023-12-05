North Texans share their 2023 holiday photos

North Texans shared photos from the 2023 holiday season. You can email iSee@nbcdfw.com or upload here.

17 photos
1/17
Nikki Auberry
Ethan is so excited to be on the nice list again! We wish everyone a very merry Christmas!!
2/17
Lisa McLain
Ella a 5 year old yorkie
3/17
Roxanna Natalie Cazarez Mendoza
Hello not sure if you plan to do an Elf on the Shelf edition. Sharing pics of my little one (JR) as Elf on the Shelf. The Mendoza family is enjoying this time of year with our little one 🙂 
1st Pic: Elf on the Shelf has arrived.
4/17
Roxanna Natalie Cazarez Mendoza
Hello not sure if you plan to do an Elf on the Shelf edition. Sharing pics of my little one (JR) as Elf on the Shelf. The Mendoza family is enjoying this time of year with our little one 🙂 
2nd Pic: Warning! If you swallow bubble gum you get a bubble butt.
5/17
BJ Taylor
Lucas found his name on the nice list!
6/17
Kathryn Phillips
Geno, our Cane Corso in front of the Christmas trees
7/17
8/17
Joshua Gomez
Here’s a picture of our 3 beautiful children meeting Santa for the first time. Their names are Gianni, Mia, and baby Sofia 🙂
9/17
Lindsey Leeman
This is my dog, Holly. She is half lab/half shar pei. I adopted her from the Humane Society in 2017 on Clear the Shelters day. Holly thinks it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
10/17
Kathi
My 2 yr old Goldendoodle: Stella Holland, fresh from the groomer.
11/17
Kathryn Phillips
Kathryn Phillips with her daughter’s Shelby, Bailey and Bailey’s boyfriend, Levi. Let’s Go Stars!!
12/17
Cheryl Denise Brooks
I decorate my home for Christmas every year with a theme.  My theme for Christmas this year was Buffalo Check decor throughout the house!  These are just a few examples.  I know you probably can’t use them all, but you pick your favorite.
Thanks for your consideration and Happy Holidays to you all!
13/17
Cheryl Denise Brooks
14/17
Cheryl Denise Brooks
15/17
Cheryl Denise Brooks
16/17
Cheryl Denise Brooks
17/17
