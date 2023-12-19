North Texans share holiday photos of their pets Published 8 mins ago • Updated 8 mins ago North Texans shared their photos of their pets in the holiday spirit with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 19 photos 1/19 Caroline Rico Pomeranians, Dakota and Shyanne in their Santa dresses waiting for Santa Paws and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!! Photo taken by C.Rico — 2/19 Diane Thompson Brody and Scotty (golden doodle and cocker spaniel)visiting family in Nashville,Tn. Ruxi and Rosie are the other two dogs. Never fails when traveling you forget something. This time I forgot the pups Christmas bandannas. Over all the pups sat together quite well for a few Christmas photos 🌲😊 3/19 Saylor Olson Oaklee the mini schnauzer wants to wish everyone a merry Christmas and hopes Santa brings her toys and bones! Saylor Olson Springtown, TX 4/19 Tina Ulmer This is Joey being a Good Kitty 🥰 Tina Ulmer Get Outlook for iOS 5/19 Deanna Whitaker Tasha is a jingle pup and lives in Little Elm 🤣 She’s a sweet Rottweiler/Lab rescue and we love her to pieces!! Thanks Deanna 6/19 Megan Jones A blooper picture of Maverick and the grinch 7/19 samanthahuey huey My kitty cat (KittyBoo) climbs up in my Christmas tree and sits there as if she’s a Christmas ornament. [IMG_2805.jpg] Sent from my iPhone 8/19 BOBBIE M. Our 11yr old Black Cat Benny . Mr & Mrs Lopez from fort worth 9/19 Cindy Whitman This Patch, Reba, and Remi. They are all rescues and live a very happy life with their parents, Gary and Cindy Whitman (Patch) and Hunter Lewis (Reba and Remi). They are the best of friends and enjoy weekly “family dinner” and playdate most weekends! 10/19 LAUREN HARRIS Hi! We went to the Fort Worth Tree lighting ceremony last night and took our dog Jolene. We had to share our photo. Have a Merry Christmas and Happy holidays!!!! 11/19 Lois Boone This is Nugget, he is a lamb born and raised in Princeton Texas. He loves Christmas! 12/19 Lois Boone Nugget is ready to help Santa fill the sleigh! Nugget is a lamb born and raised in Princeton Texas 13/19 Eva Lucchi This is Peanut. Her 1st photo with Santa. 2.5 years old. Denton. Thank you! Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android 14/19 Laura Sink Elizabeth (our beautiful rescue tabby) enjoying the Christmas tree and waiting for Santa! 15/19 Jennifer Darnell Omg Cat! Cute Christmas cat! Our pretty boy yawned during his photoshoot and it could not have be more perfect! 16/19 Lindsey Leeman This is my dog, Holly. She is half lab/half shar pei. I adopted her from the Humane Society in 2017 on Clear the Shelters day. Holly thinks it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. 17/19 Lisa McLain Ella a 5 year old yorkie 18/19 Kathi My 2 yr old Goldendoodle: Stella Holland, fresh from the groomer. 19/19 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: holidaysisee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party Photos: The Israel-Hamas War Merry Meltdowns 2023 North Texans share their 2023 holiday photos