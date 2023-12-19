North Texans share holiday photos of their pets

North Texans shared their photos of their pets in the holiday spirit with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

19 photos
1/19
Caroline Rico
Pomeranians, Dakota and Shyanne in their Santa dresses waiting for Santa
Paws and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!! Photo taken by C.Rico —
2/19
Diane Thompson
Brody and Scotty (golden doodle and cocker spaniel)visiting family in Nashville,Tn. Ruxi and Rosie are the other two dogs. Never fails when traveling you forget something. This time I forgot the pups Christmas bandannas. Over all the pups sat together quite well for a few Christmas photos 🌲😊
3/19
Saylor Olson
Oaklee the mini schnauzer wants to wish everyone a merry Christmas and hopes Santa brings her toys and bones! Saylor Olson
Springtown, TX
4/19
Tina Ulmer
This is Joey being a Good Kitty 🥰 Tina Ulmer Get Outlook for iOS
5/19
Deanna Whitaker
Tasha is a jingle pup and lives in Little Elm
🤣
She’s a sweet Rottweiler/Lab rescue and we love her to pieces!! Thanks
Deanna
6/19
Megan Jones
A blooper picture of Maverick and the grinch
7/19
samanthahuey huey
My kitty cat (KittyBoo) climbs up in my Christmas tree and sits there as if she’s a Christmas ornament. [IMG_2805.jpg] Sent from my iPhone
8/19
BOBBIE M.
Our 11yr old Black Cat Benny . Mr & Mrs Lopez from fort worth
9/19
Cindy Whitman
This Patch, Reba, and Remi. They are all rescues and live a very happy life with their parents, Gary and Cindy Whitman (Patch) and Hunter Lewis (Reba and Remi). They are the best of friends and enjoy weekly “family dinner” and playdate most weekends!
10/19
LAUREN HARRIS
Hi! We went to the Fort Worth Tree lighting ceremony last night and took our dog Jolene. We had to share our photo. Have a Merry Christmas and Happy holidays!!!!
11/19
Lois Boone
This is Nugget, he is a lamb born and raised in Princeton Texas. He loves Christmas!
12/19
Lois Boone
Nugget is ready to help Santa fill the sleigh! Nugget is a lamb born and raised in Princeton Texas
13/19
Eva Lucchi
This is Peanut.  Her 1st photo with Santa.  2.5 years old.  Denton.
Thank you! Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
14/19
Laura Sink
Elizabeth (our beautiful rescue tabby) enjoying the Christmas tree and waiting for Santa!
15/19
Jennifer Darnell
Omg Cat! Cute Christmas cat! Our pretty boy yawned during his photoshoot and it could not have be more perfect!
16/19
Lindsey Leeman
This is my dog, Holly. She is half lab/half shar pei. I adopted her from the Humane Society in 2017 on Clear the Shelters day. Holly thinks it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
17/19
Lisa McLain
Ella a 5 year old yorkie
18/19
Kathi
My 2 yr old Goldendoodle: Stella Holland, fresh from the groomer.
19/19
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

holidaysisee@nbcdfw.com

More Photo Galleries

PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party
PHOTOS: Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Tea Party
Photos: The Israel-Hamas War
Photos: The Israel-Hamas War
Merry Meltdowns 2023
Merry Meltdowns 2023
North Texans share their 2023 holiday photos
North Texans share their 2023 holiday photos
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us