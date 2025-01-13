North Texans collecting supplies for LA wildfire victims

At least 24 people have been confirmed dead and tens of thousands have fled their homes as wildfires rip through neighborhoods all over Los Angeles.

Fire officials and state leaders say things could get a lot worse before they get better as winds are expected to pick up again.

Some North Texans have decided to do what they can from afar.

Dr. Tiffany Moon who is an anesthesiologist in Dallas and a former cast member on Real Housewives of Dallas, put out the call on her Instagram asking for supplies for those who have been displaced.

“My friends have lost their homes. It’s decimated and is so so sad,” Moon said.

She said her friend has a way to get all the supplies to those who need them.

“My friend Tia who owns a private jet company is putting together a jet full of supplies that we are going to fly from Dallas and drop off in LA,” Moon said.

Specifically, they are being told the items needed are basic, but necessary.

“The most necessary items are baby items. Pretend that you have a newborn or one-year-old and think of the things they may need. Pets have also been displaced so they need food and collars. Even adult items as well. If your house burned to the ground, what are the things that you would need to survive,” Moon said in the Instagram post.

They have started a website for more information on how to donate. The plane will leave on Friday, January 15.

There are three locations in North Texas where you can donate:

Saltbox 4653 Nall Rd Farmers Branch, TX 75244, Contact: Cameron

Saltbox 1501 Randolph St Carrollton, TX 75006, Contact: Ruth

Movida 3699 McKinney Ave. suite 510 Dallas,TX 75204 (nextto Sephora), Contact: Gladys

