North Texans celebrate Valentine's Day

North Texans shared their Valentine's Day photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Ray and Malissa Tirado: Our 2 Pit Pups were taking Valentine photos when all of a sudden Irie kissed kilo out of the blue and I was able to catch it on photo session lol so cute 😍. Kilo 10 months old Irie 1½ yr old Owners Ray and Malissa from Weatherford Tx.

Lindsey Mirau: Jax (left) and Charli (right) everyone a happy Valentine's Day!

Barbara Isbell: These are my westies, Brodie (14 years old) and Bryant (2 years old). The love it when I bring out the crazy glasses because they know it means lots of treats! Barb Isbell Hurst

Brian Leflore: Happy valentines from Sissy Scooter and Rosie

kim olesen: Petra and Maggie want to wish everyone a Happy Valentine's Day!! We live in Fort Worth.

Lorenna Cordoves: Chip celebrating valentines with his cute bandana! Lantana, Texas

Lois Boone: Nugget hopes everyone had a very happy Valentine's Day! He loves spreading joy to everyone

GERI MCNIECE: #MrRudyWiggles He's got all the LOVE! Just got his groom on, ON this Valentine's Day! 🐾❤️ Riding in his new car seat, too! Geri McNiece Arlington, TX

Mary Sheldon: My little Teacup Maltese is 9 years old and she Likes her heart shaped sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sun and she is a love for sure! Happy Valentine to you all!❤️❤️

cheryl webb: Luke wishes everyone a Happy Valentines! From Burleson Texas.

Sherri Winters: [Valentines Photos]

Shauna Davis: Hello! This is Beans from Parker, Texas. She's 12 and the princess of our household. She's also a toy hoarder, but she's working on it ❤️

Deb Williamson: My husbands gifts… roses and Amor Rose…..his gift after I lost my service dog of 17 years….

Kris Block: Valentines with my precious Siamese, baby boy TOMA. He is my baby boy, the sweetest cat on earth, and he won't leave my flowers alone. Kris Block. Rowlett texas

glenda2princess2: Sasha loved her dress. ❤️ Sasha is 4 1/2 mo old. She is the life of the party. Glenda Darsey Arlington, Tx

Syndy Lynch: My daughter saw the other cute dogs and wanted to submit a photo of her dog. This is Luke. She calls him Lukey Pookie. He is a 3 year old Shih Tzu, and loves any and all attention.

Denise Diorio: My daughter, Allison, is enjoying decorating cookies on Valentine's Day with her Girl Scout friends.