North Texans celebrate Valentine's Day

1/20
Ray and Malissa Tirado
Our 2 Pit Pups were taking Valentine photos when all of a sudden Irie kissed kilo out of the blue and I was able to catch it on photo session lol so cute 😍. Kilo 10 months old
Irie 1½ yr old Owners Ray and Malissa from Weatherford Tx.
2/20
Lindsey Mirau
Jax (left) and Charli (right) everyone a happy Valentine’s Day!
3/20
Barbara Isbell
These are my westies, Brodie (14 years old) and Bryant (2 years old). The love it when I bring out the crazy glasses because they know it means lots of treats! Barb Isbell
Hurst Sent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy smartphone
4/20
Brian Leflore
Happy valentines from
Sissy Scooter and Rosie
5/20
kim olesen
Petra and Maggie want to wish everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day!!  We live in Fort Worth. Sent from Yahoo Mail for iPhone
6/20
Lorenna Cordoves
Chip celebrating valentines with his cute bandana! Lantana, Texas
7/20
Lois Boone
Nugget hopes everyone had a very happy Valentine’s Day! He loves spreading joy to everyone
8/20
GERI MCNIECE
#MrRudyWiggles He’s got all the LOVE! Just got his groom on, ON this Valentine’s Day! 🐾❤️ Riding in his new car seat, too! Geri McNiece
Arlington, TX ~ g Geri McNiece 817-925-6625 Sent from my iPhone
9/20
Mary Sheldon
My little Teacup Maltese is 9 years old and she
Likes her heart shaped sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sun and she is a love for sure! Happy Valentine to you all!❤️❤️
10/20
cheryl webb
Luke wishes everyone a Happy Valentines! From Burleson Texas.
11/20
Sherri Winters
12/20
Sherri Winters
13/20
Sherri Winters
14/20
Shauna Davis
Hello! This is Beans from Parker, Texas. She’s 12 and the princess of our household. She’s also a toy hoarder, but she’s working on it ❤️ With Love,
Shauna Warmbrodt
15/20
Deb Williamson
My husbands gifts… roses and Amor Rose…..his gift after I lost my
service dog of 17 years…. Sincerely
Deborah Crispell
16/20
Kris Block
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Valentines with my precious Siamese, baby boy TOMA. He is my baby boy, the sweetest cat on earth, and he won’t leave my flowers alone. Kris Block. Rowlett texas
17/20
glenda2princess2
Sasha loved her dress. ❤️ Sasha is 4 1/2 mo old. She is the life of the party. Glenda Darsey Arlington,  TxSent via the Samsung Galaxy S10, an AT&T 5G Evolution capable smartphone
18/20
Syndy Lynch
My daughter saw the other cute dogs and wanted to submit a photo of her
dog. This is Luke. She calls him Lukey Pookie. He is a 3 year old Shih
Tzu, and loves any and all attention. Syndy Lynch
19/20
Denise Diorio
My daughter, Allison, is enjoying decorating cookies on Valentine's Day with her Girl Scout friends.

Thank you,
Denise 💜
20/20
