North Richland Hills says Chief of Police Mike Young is retiring after nearly four decades with the city's police department and two as the city's top cop.

The chief's retirement will be effective Jan. 31, 2025. The city has not yet named an interim chief.

North Richland Hills Mayor Jack McCarty said Young will be greatly missed.

"In the short time I’ve had the privilege of knowing Chief Young, he has shown nothing but kindness, support, and professionalism," McCarty said. "In our conversations, his genuine care and concern for the city and his officers were always evident. Chief Young has been a tremendous asset to our community for many years. He speaks highly of everyone, and it’s clear that sentiment is shared by all who know him."

North Richland Hills City Manager Paulette Hartman shared a similar sentiment, stating Young was an integral part of the success of the NRH Police Department.

"His advocacy for officers on the front lines is one of his greatest strengths. Thank you, Chief Young, for your service to the citizens of North Richland Hills," Hartman said.

The city will welcome the community to a retirement reception on Jan. 29, 2025, at 2 p.m. in the Grand Hall at the North Richland Hills Centre, 6000 Hawk Avenue.

During his time with the department, he operated every division within the agency, including patrol, traffic, SWAT, criminal investigations, training, communications, and budget. Young joined the police department in 1985 after spending four years with the U.S. Air Force. He was promoted to sergeant in 1997, lieutenant and captain in 1999, and assistant chief in 2013. After 10 years as an assistant, he was promoted to chief in 2023.

He also received the department's highest award in 1989, the Medal of Honor.

Young holds a bachelor of arts and science from the University of North Texas and a master's degree in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is also a graduate of the 206th Session of the FBI National Academy, the 79th Session of the FBI Law Enforcement Administration, and the 38th Session of the PERF Senior Management Institute for Police.