North Central Texas Council of Governments Hosts Virtual Meetings Discussing High-Speed Transportation

North Texans have two upcoming opportunities to learn about and contribute to the study of high-speed transportation in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments is hosting virtual public meetings at 12 p.m. on Wednesday and 6 p.m. on Thursday, allowing residents to learn more about the Dallas-Fort Worth High Speed Transportation Connections Study and provide input to planners.

According to the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the study evaluates high-speed transportation alternatives to modernize travel between Dallas, Arlington, and Fort Worth.

The transportation choices aim to accommodate the expected population growth from 7.5 million today to more than 11 million by 2045, the North Central Texas Council of Governments said.

The options include traditional high-speed rail, magnetic levitation trains, and hyperloop technology.

High-speed transportation would reduce congestion on North Texas roadways and decrease travel time between Dallas and Fort Worth, the North Central Texas Council of Governments said.

According to the North Central Texas Council of Governments, the technology selected will connect to other planned high-speed transportation systems, eventually linking passengers to regions such as Houston and South Texas.

The public meeting can be viewed at www.nctcog.org/dfw-hstcs.

Residents without internet access can call 855-756-7520 during the meetings to listen and contribute. Those choosing to call in should use extension 70384# on Wednesday and extension 70385# on Thursday.

Comments and questions can be submitted before or after the public meeting by email at hst_dfw@nctcog.org or online at www.nctcog.org/dfw-hstcs.

According to the North Central Texas Council of Governments, comments received between Jan. 22 and Feb. 22 will be considered and included as part of the official Public Meeting Record, while comments received after Feb. 22 will be considered but not be included in the official record.

The presentations will be the same for both meetings, and they will be posted before the meeting on the project webpage. For printed copies, email hst_dfw@nctcog.org.

This is the second round of public meetings on this study, which examines an area that includes Dallas and Tarrant counties, as well as the cities of Dallas, Irving, Cockrell Hill, Grand Prairie, Arlington, Pantego, Dalworthington Gardens, Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Richland Hills, North Richland Hills, Haltom City, and Fort Worth.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments hosted two similar virtual meetings in September.