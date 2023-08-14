THE COLONY

No injuries reported after multiple homes caught fire overnight in The Colony

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple homes in The Colony are damaged after they caught fire on Monday morning.

According to officials, just before 2 a.m., one house on Gibson Drive caught fire. The fire then jumped to a neighboring home and a detached garage of a third home.

A total of five agencies responded to the scene to help put out the blaze.

Officials said no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, officials said. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

THE COLONY
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us