No injuries reported after multiple homes caught fire overnight in The Colony

Multiple homes in The Colony are damaged after they caught fire on Monday morning.

According to officials, just before 2 a.m., one house on Gibson Drive caught fire. The fire then jumped to a neighboring home and a detached garage of a third home.

A total of five agencies responded to the scene to help put out the blaze.

Officials said no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, officials said. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

