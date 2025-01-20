New youth sports facility opens in Farmers Branch

A new 81,000-square-foot facility expected to serve more than 50,000 youth athletes annually has opened in Farmers Branch.

The Dallas Stars and the City of Farmers Branch officially opened RYSE Energy StarCenter Multisport Farmers Branch, a multi-purpose athletic facility adjacent to Children’s Health StarCenter Farmers Branch. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony included City of Farmers Branch Mayor Terry Lynne, Lee Lewis Construction Executive Vice President Ty Parsons, and other dignitaries.

“We are thrilled to officially open our multisport facility in Farmers Branch,” President and Chief Executive Officer​​ Brad Alberts said. “Mayor Lynne and the City of Farmers Branch have been tremendous partners in creating a shared vision for creating a unique athletic space that can benefit individuals of all ages. As the demand continues to grow for our multisport facilities, the Stars are focused on continuing to expand our organization’s footprint across the Lone Star State.”

According to facility management, it can configure up to eight basketball courts or up to 16 volleyball courts at one time, depending on sports programming for the day. The facility is now home to Texas Advantage Volleyball(TAV), one of the most successful club volleyball organizations in the United States.



"Farmers Branch is proud to partner with the Dallas Stars in opening the StarCenter Multisport facility, which will serve as a beacon for youth sports in North Texas and strengthen community engagement," Lynne said. "The launch of this state-of-the-art complex embodies the City's commitment to providing world-class amenities, fostering athletic excellence, teamwork, and community connection for families in Farmers Branch and across the region."



The facility is the second multisport facility in the Dallas Stars’ portfolio of athletic facilities, along with the eight Children’s Health StarCenters across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. In October 2022, the Stars purchased RYSE Energy StarCenter Multisport at The MAC in Lewisville as the club’s first investment in multisport facilities.