McKinney officials announced plans to build a surfing and beach-themed adventure park and resort.

The city said they're partnering with Cannon Beach to build the attraction, featuring a four-acre surf lagoon, a full-service resort-style hotel, dining, entertainment and business spaces.

The $200 million multi-use development is set to be built on the northeast corner of Stacy Road and State Highway 121, and expect construction to begin in 2025.

“We cannot be more excited to bring a beach paradise to McKinney, whose leadership shares our unparalleled vision for a world-class, family-friendly destination that will quite literally bring the ocean to its backyard,” said developer Cole Cannon. “Cannon Beach promises to offer something for everyone, from families and thrill seekers to professionals and entrepreneurs.”

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

City officials said the attraction is intended to "redefine recreation, tourism and economic innovation in North Texas."

“This project is truly transformative, answering our community’s call for more family-focused activities while positioning McKinney as a premier destination for one-of-a-kind recreational experiences,” said Mayor George Fuller. “Cannon Beach perfectly reflects our city’s unique spirit, seamlessly combining innovative attractions with purposeful urban planning to drive economic growth.”

The project is expected to provide more than 700 local jobs, generate over $2 billion in economic impact over the next 20 years, and welcome 300,000 visitors annually, according to the city.