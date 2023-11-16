New report: Domestic violence murders in Tarrant County trending down but innocent bystanders are dying in attacks

A new report from domestic violence experts says fatal domestic violence attacks are trending down in Tarrant County over the past seven years, but innocent bystanders are also being caught in the crossfire.

SafeHaven’s 2022 Domestic Violence Fatality Review found that last year, three innocent bystanders were killed in domestic violence attacks that weren’t targeting them.

SafeHaven is Tarrant County’s only state-certified family violence center.

Since 2016, they’ve reported the number of domestic violence murders in the county each year. In 2016, there were 16 domestic violence homicide victims in Tarrant County.

In both 2021 and 2022, the number of victims was down to seven.

“We have significantly decreased that number over time, so that’s the good news,” said SafeHaven CEO Kathryn Jacob.

But their latest report shows the impact of domestic violence is going beyond abusive relationships.

In two of those cases, SafeHaven found the victim was supporting someone else at a child custody exchange.

“Oftentimes custody exchange happens in a McDonald’s parking lot, or a QuikTrip parking lot, or someplace that isn’t monitored,” Jacob said. “And that can just make it very dangerous.”

NBC 5 went looking for strategies to protect families from potential dangers during a custody exchange.

“There certainly is that propensity, So that’s why we have these safe zones for an exchange,” Arlington PD sergeant Karen Martin said.

Experts told NBC 5 that police stations are considered among the safest places for a custody exchange to take place.

The parking lot of the Arlington police department features a designated Safe Exchange Zone.

“We actually have a camera here,” Martin said. “And our facility is 24 hours, so there is always an officer at the front desk.”

Multiple surveillance cameras are constantly recording the Safe Exchange Zone.

Inside the station, officers can watch the custody exchange on video in real-time and into action if need be.

“That makes it easier and less risk for the parents that are exchanging the children,” Martin said.

SafeHaven’s goal is to see a year without any domestic violence homicides in Tarrant County. They urge anyone who needs help to reach out to their hotline at 1-877-701-7233.

If you or someone you know is the victim of intimate partner violence, please consider reaching out to one of the following resources at no cost: