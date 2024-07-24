Neighbors in Ellis County question water quality

Homeowners in a new subdivision located off Prairie Ridge Blvd and Highway 287 said they dealt with murky and smelly waters for more than a week.

“It definitely smelled like sewer water,” Jennifer Buice said. Buice is one of the several homeowners affected. “The yellow water stayed for a solid four days. They kept trying to flush the line, and you would see a temporary improvement. Sometimes it would turn to blue where it almost looked like a swimming pool water, not necessarily your regular tap water.”

The water throughout the neighborhood is provided by the Ellis County Fresh Water Supply District No. 1. However, it's sourced from much further away.

“We talked to Inframark who is the water delivery company,” Buice said.

One neighbor provided video to NBC 5 as they filled up the bathtub. They described the water as yellow.

While by Wednesday afternoon water was clear, homeowners told NBC 5 the questionable water began flowing from the faucet on July 10 to at least July 18.

Not only do homeowners like Buice want their water to clear up, but they also demand clarity about who is responsible.

The subdivision is located right at the border of Mansfield and Midlothian and their water, Buice said, through multiple agencies before finally making it to her faucet.

“The City of Grand Prairie delivers the water up 287, but they buy it from the City of Midlothian,” Buice said.

In a statement to NBC 5, a spokesperson for the City of Grand Prairie said, “The safety of our residents is our number one priority. After receiving complaints regarding the water quality in this neighborhood, our City’s Environmental Quality and Utility crews took samples and we confirmed that the water quality met all primary and secondary drinking water standards.”

Todd Burrer, President of Inframark said, they too take concerns from customers seriously.

“The water was tested at numerous times and locations throughout the District and in each instance was found to be compliant with all regulations of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency regarding the safety of public drinking water,” Burrer said in a statement. “Since July 18, 2024, Inframark has received no further communication from District residents regarding drinking water concerns. Inframark tests the District’s drinking water daily for disinfection residuals as required by the TCEQ and EPA, and no samples have shown residuals above allowable levels.”

Still, residents say the multiple agencies involved and the length of time the water was murky give them concerns.

“Do I feel 100% in it? Not yet. I would like to see something formal,” Buice said.

They're hoping to get a closer look at test results for themselves.