Near Record Low Temperatures Possible Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning

This past weekend, a cold front brought the first fall taste to North Texas. The coldest air of the season will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The combination of light winds and clear skies will allow for temperatures to fall into the 30s area-wide.

A few areas north of U.S. Highway 380 may be close to freezing. You will want to cover your sensitive plants as patchy frost will be possible. Pets should also be brought inside.

The low at DFW Airport is expected to drop to 40 degrees. This is very close to the record low for the day. The record is 38 degrees set back in 1989.

After Wednesday morning, a warming trend will take place. By Friday, high temperatures will be in the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.