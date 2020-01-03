NBC 5 Forecast: Cold Front Responsible for Brisk Wind Today

A morning cold front has brought a chilly north wind to North Texas today. The colder air has also been responsible for widespread cloud cover. However, a gradual decrease in clouds is expected this afternoon. Afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid-50s can be expected.

After a cold night in the 30s, things will warm-up a bit this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will offer plenty of sunshine with highs in the 60s.

Latest Forecast

TODAY: Decreasing clouds, chilly, and breezy. High: 56. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 36. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Low: 36. High: 61. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and mild. Low: 42. High: 66. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 40. High: 62. Wind: S 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Colder with sunshine. Low: 38. High: 55. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 36. High: 60. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Low: 43. High: 62. Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 44. High: 58. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 46. High: 58. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

