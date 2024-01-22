Navy SEAL lost at sea during maritime ship raid near Somalia identified as North Texan

One of the two Navy SEALs presumed dead after being lost at sea during a nighttime raid near Somalia was identified as a North Texan.

On the night of Jan.11, Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27, was on the waters. He was in the process of seizing a vessel that was illegally transporting advanced lethal aid from Iran. The aid was meant to resupply the Houthi forces in Yemen, as per a statement by the Navy.

Department of Defense via AP Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram, 27 (left) and Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, 37 (right).

Ingram was from Trophy Club, Texas, just outside Roanoke in Denton County.

Special Warfare Operator 1st Class Christopher J. Chambers, 37, was the other SEAL whose name was released by the Navy on Monday.

Based on reports from U.S. defense officials, the SEALs were trying to board a dhow, a small boat, on that night. However, due to rough sea conditions, one of the sailors fell into the water. Following standard protocol, the military said a second sailor jumped in to rescue the first one. Unfortunately, both of them disappeared into the darkness.

The Navy said Ingram and Chambers finished boot camp at the Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, just outside Chicago, before graduating from SEAL qualification training in Coronado, California.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.