More than 10 vehicles broken into at Dallas apartment complex

At least a dozen vehicles were broken into at Rosemont at Lakewest Apartments in Dallas over the weekend. Several neighbors spotted the same two males walking through the property located at 3030 N. Hampton Road late Friday night. The two suspects were also caught on surveillance cameras.

"Friday night, Saturday morning I wake up to like, alarms going off," Wayne Smith said. "And from there, I go on the patio. On the patio I see two dudes walking around the neighborhood… I can see them actually looking into vehicles with the flashlight. One was carrying a backpack. One had like, a black hoodie with angel wings in front.”

Smith began recording as the suspects made their way to a white vehicle. Although the trees block most of the view, one suspect is seen close to the vehicle. Seconds later, a crack can be heard.

"Yo, y'all should take off. Y'all are on camera," Smith can be heard telling the suspects.

The suspects took off on foot. However, according to Smith, not before successfully breaking the back-passenger window of the white vehicle.

Smith’s wife’s vehicle was also broken into.

“It was the back-passenger window, and then they took they chargers and like little stuff,” Smith said. “It doesn't seem worth it.”

His neighbor, Maria Adame, was also a victim. She said it was a total of 12 cars that were vandalized.

Smith reported the incident to police and property management.

While not a victim of the vandalism over the weekend, long-time resident James Lane said this is not the first case.

“We never had security up in here. Never, never had security. The gates stay open,” Lane said. “I had to put two cameras up on my house because they broke into my car.”

Neighbors hope police will soon identify and arrest the suspects.