A Red Oak family is asking for help finding a man missing since Monday evening.

Jose Amador, 21, was last seen on foot near the 200 block of Spring Circle Road in Red Oak.

Police said Amador has been diagnosed with a disability, and his family said he has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Amador's family said he left a note saying he was going to Mexico.

Amador does not drive and could be on foot or he may have accepted a ride from someone.

"Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety," the sheriff's department said.

Amador is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair in a buzz-style haircut. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, light blue pants, and black Adidas shoes. He has two scars, a cut above his right eye and center of his forehead.

Anyone with information about Amador's location is asked to call 911 or contact the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at 972-937-6060.