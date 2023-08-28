Midlothian

Midlothian woman becomes instant millionaire at Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

The casino gave away $6.6 million during June, July and August.

By Elvira Sakmari

Choctaw Casinos & Resort via Facebook

A Midlothian woman's name was called August 26 making her the third millionaire in the  '3 Months. 3 Millionaires.' summer promotion at Choctaw Casinos and Resorts in Durant, Oklahoma. 

Guests earned entry into the $1 million giveaway by using their reward card in the casino, and being present when the winner was drawn at 1 a.m.

The first winner was small business owner Brittany Juarez of Kaufman. She won the drawing on July 1.

Choctaw Casino & Resort
Brittany Juarez of Kaufman won the first of three $1 million giveaways at Choctaw Casino & Resort on July 1, 2023.

The second winner was Rosa Guia of Lancaster, she won on July 29.

Choctaw Casino & Resort
Rosa Guia of Lancaster won the second of three $1 million giveaways at Choctaw Casino & Resort on July 29, 2023.

The last million-dollar drawing took place Saturday and Stephanie S. from Midlothian was the big winner. The casino says the latest winner opted out of photos and videos the night she won.

