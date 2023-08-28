Midlothian woman becomes instant millionaire at Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

A Midlothian woman's name was called August 26 making her the third millionaire in the '3 Months. 3 Millionaires.' summer promotion at Choctaw Casinos and Resorts in Durant, Oklahoma.
Guests earned entry into the $1 million giveaway by using their reward card in the casino, and being present when the winner was drawn at 1 a.m.
The first winner was small business owner Brittany Juarez of Kaufman. She won the drawing on July 1.
The second winner was Rosa Guia of Lancaster, she won on July 29.
The last million-dollar drawing took place Saturday and Stephanie S. from Midlothian was the big winner. The casino says the latest winner opted out of photos and videos the night she won.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.