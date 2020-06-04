Methodist Charlton Building $71 Million Emergency Department in Southern Dallas

Methodist Health System announced plans to break ground on a major three-story addition to Methodist Charlton Medical Center. A new 40,000 square-foot Emergency Department located at Wheatland Road and Bolton Boone Drive will almost double the size of the current emergency and increase the number of beds from 45 to 70.

"The new emergency department will also have larger waiting and patient triage areas that will seat and treat patients more efficiently and more comfortably. More space makes the emergency room a more welcoming and accessible community resource," said Fran Laukaitis, president of Methodist Charlton Medical Center. "A new emergency department exemplifies the ongoing commitment of Methodist Health System to ensure that those who live in the southern sector of Dallas receive outstanding quality healthcare.

The new emergency department will include more trauma rooms, larger ambulance bays and new imaging equipment that will allow patients be scanned without being moved for testing.

"Many of our patients are admitted to Methodist Charlton through our emergency department," said Jeffrey Butterfield, M.D., Medical Director of the Emergency Department. "This new state of the art department will help provide shorter wait times and overall a better patient experience."

The new emergency department is recognized across the area as a designated level three trauma facility, which means it will provide the equipment necessary for specialty trauma teams to treat patients with critical injuries and the space to treat many patients simultaneously.

"The new emergency department at Methodist Charlton reflects the dedication of Methodist Health System to its mission to improve and save lives through compassionate quality healthcare. As part of its successful expansion across the DFW area over the last 11 years, Methodist Health System has invested $175 million in Methodist Charlton, including a new oncology unit, an expanded cardiology and robotics departments, and construction of a new patient tower," said Methodist Health System Board Chair, Julie Yarbrough.

Construction on the new emergency department will begin in early 2021 with an expected opening in the summer of 2022.