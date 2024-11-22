Doors locked at 3 Mesquite schools after 2 men shot at nearby city park

The outside doors were locked at three schools in Mesquite Friday afternoon after a shooting at a nearby city park.

Mesquite police confirmed to NBC 5 that two men were shot at City Lake Park just before 2 p.m. The men were not identified, but police confirmed the men were not juveniles or students at any of the three nearby schools.

The men's conditions are not known and no further details have been shared about what may have led to the shooting.

Three schools near the park, including Mesquite High School, Agnew Middle School and Black Elementary School, were placed under a Secure status while police investigated the shooting.

Mesquite ISD uses the Standard Response Protocol (SRP), which is based on five response actions: Secure, Lockdown, Evacuate, Shelter, and Hold. On Friday, the campuses were placed in a Secure mode, and the students were all brought inside, and the outside doors were locked.

