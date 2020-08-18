Mesquite ISD to Offer Weekly Curbside Meal Kits

Mesquite ISD Food and Nutrition Services will offer weekly curbside meal kits beginning on Tuesday.

Weekly meal kits will be provided to Mesquite ISD families in a manner that promotes safety and social distancing standards.

Service will consist of five breakfasts and five lunches.

According to Mesquite ISD, on weeks that contain school holidays, the number of meals served may vary and meal pricing will be adjusted accordingly.

Meals must be purchased as a complete kit, and cannot be purchased separately, Mesquite ISD said. All meal kits will be priced according to eligibility.

Mesquite said that having adequate funding in your SchoolCafe.com account can ensure a smooth purchasing process. Meal kits may also be purchased using cash or check.

To contact Mesquite ISD Food and Nutrition Services, call 972-882-5500. For questions regarding meal benefits or applications, please contact the Meal Processing Office at 972-882-5512.

Here is the meal pricing for the 2020-2021 school year: