Mesquite carjacking ends in officer-involved shooting in Far East Dallas

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident

By NBCDFW Staff

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Far East Dallas on Friday morning.

According to police, the incident began as a carjacking in Mesquite and ended in a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex.

Police said Mesquite officers were called about a carjacking at the Watermark Apartments on John West Road near La Prada and I-30 just after 10 p.m. on Thursday night.

The victim told police that his car was taken at gunpoint by two suspects, police said.

According to police, the suspects drove off with the car, and an hour later, another patrol officer spotted the stolen car nearby in the area.

Police said officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle, and a chase ensued.

The pursuit ended at the Treymore Apartments in Far East Dallas, just across the street from the original carjacking location, when the suspects wrecked the vehicle in the complex, police said.

Because the officer-involved shooting occurred within Dallas city limits, even though it’s just across the street from the carjacking scene in Mesquite, Mesquite police are investigating the carjacking while Dallas police are investigating the shooting.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

Police have not yet said what caused the officer to fire his service weapon.

