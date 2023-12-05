Merry Meltdowns 2023 Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago North Texans shared merry meltdown photos from the 2023 holiday season. You can email iSee@nbcdfw.com or upload here. 6 photos 1/6 Jeng Won This is Oliver’s first Christmas and first encounter with Santa in Fort Worth. Let’s say he and Santa haven’t gotten to know each other yet. 2/6 Miriam Suaste I saw your segments of “merry meltdowns” at the 4pm so I wanted to share my baby with you all! This is my little 15 month old Selena. She met Santa for the first time and didn’t have the best time. Maybe next year will be better! Or maybe when she finds out that Santa is the one who brings her, her Christmas gifts, she will warm up to him! 🙂 This was taken in McKinney Texas Miriam Suaste – parent of Selena 3/6 stacy Reeves Denver Grey Miseles-Huff 11 months Parents Martiz and Riley [IMG_3005.JPG] Sent from my iPhone 4/6 Pamela Massey-Carter Hi, Our little heart warrior ,Maverick Ace Carter, is 18 months old and not a big fan of Santa this year. We would love for you to use his photo! His mommas love him! 5/6 Tiffany Estrada > We had breakfast with Santa last weekend at Neiman Marcus FTW. Ellis was not having it and gave a bad look! Two going on 22! 🤦🏽♀️😂 > 6/6 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: Merry Meltdownsholidaysisee@nbcdfw.com More Photo Galleries North Texans share their 2023 holiday photos Weather Images: Dec. 1-3, 2024 See how Thanksgiving Day parade balloons have changed over the years & other fun facts See photos from the ‘March for Israel' rally in Washington, D.C.