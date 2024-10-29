MedStar makes Halloween magic for Fort Worth boy battling cancer

This weekend, a Fort Worth boy made special Halloween memories with his neighborhood, thanks to a group of first responders.

Ten-year-old Logan Lopez is currently battling leukemia. Unfortunately, complications from his treatment caused him to be paraplegic last year. He now uses a wheelchair.

While this Halloween is different for Logan and his family, an event on Saturday night aimed to give them a sense of normalcy.

Logan was treated to an unforgettable night of trick-or-treating with his friends and family, thanks to MedStar Mobile Healthcare in Tarrant County.

Fort Worth boy battling cancer gets Halloween surprise from MedStar

He was escorted around the Berkeley Place neighborhood in his ride – an ambulance decked out in Halloween decorations – alongside paramedics in their costumes.

His neighbors were also thrilled to be a part of the experience, making sure each stop was packed with treats and spooky greetings.

Logan ended the night with lots of smiles, candy, and Kit Kats, his favorite candy.