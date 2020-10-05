Masks Donation Given to Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth-based GM Financial is donating thousands of masks to North Texas students, teachers and staff members disposable face masks to wear each day at school, by donating 50,000 masks to Fort Worth ISD.

"As a Fort Worth-based company with a large operation in Arlington and nearly 5,000 employees in the metroplex, GM Financial has a long-standing commitment to supporting the health and welfare of the communities where we live and work," said Dan Berce, President and CEO of GM Financial.

"With the continued threat of COVID-19, these masks are one way we can contribute to a safe learning and working environment for two of our local school districts."

GM Financial's mask donations join a larger effort by its parent company General Motors, which will have donated more than 6 million masks by the end of September, according to the company.