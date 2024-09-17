Mark Cuban Foundation, Dallas Mavs offer free AI bootcamp for North Texas teens

The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, is offering a free boot camp exclusively for high school students in North Texas interested in technology and eager to learn about the cutting-edge world of artificial intelligence.

In a news release shared with NBC 5, the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp, hosted by the Mavs at their headquarters in Dallas, is designed to give students a valuable learning experience in AI.

“With AI’s integration into sports and entertainment, each day unlocks insights into business operations within our industry, from player performance and fan engagement to consumer behavior,” said Hannah Turner, Sr. Director of Corporate Social Responsibility for the Dallas Mavericks.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner in hosting this camp, to provide the opportunity for students to get introduced to some of these insights and expand their knowledge of opportunities for careers in AI, sports, and beyond.”

Mark Cuban Foundation

What to expect

Officials said the program will feature a customized curriculum that focuses on the latest developments in AI and Generative AI.

Students will learn how these technologies work and how they can be applied to various fields, including healthcare, arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, computer science, sports science, and education and career readiness.

The program provides lunch and a snack, transportation assistance, and technology equipment during the boot camp, ensuring every student has the resources to participate fully.

The event will be hosted and staffed by Mavericks front office volunteers specializing in IT and analytics. The Mavericks entertainment team, the Mavs ManiAACs, will make a special appearance.

Who can participate?

According to the foundation, the free AI boot camp targets underserved high school students, strongly emphasizing recruiting girls, students of color, first-generation college students, and those from low to moderate-income households.

No prior knowledge of computer science or programming is required, making the boot camp accessible to all high school students with an interest in technology.

How to apply?

The AI boot camp will take place in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 2. Saturday, Nov. 9, and Saturday, Nov. 16.

The deadline to apply for the boot camp is Monday, Sept. 30, so don't wait! Spaces are limited, and interested students can apply on the foundation's website.