Man Suspected in Oklahoma Shootings Arrested in Dallas: Police

A man suspected in two Oklahoma shootings was arrested in Dallas on Thursday, Oklahoma City police said.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Lee King in a Dallas apartment at around 4:00 Thursday.

According to Oklahoma City police, King was wanted for a July 17 carjacking, where he is accused of shooting a woman while stealing her car near Oklahoma City.

King was also connected to a double shooting in Vian, Oklahoma, police said.

According to police, the U.S. Marshals' Task Force and members of Oklahoma City police found information that King was at an apartment in Dallas, where he was arrested Thursday.