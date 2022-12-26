Weatherford

Man Killed in Weatherford After Firing at Officers: Police

By NBCDFW Staff

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Weatherford that left a man dead after a police pursuit on Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24 around 8 a.m., Weatherford police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia.

Responding officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, the driver of the alleged stolen vehicle was involved in a crash at Ric Williamson Memorial Highway and Highway 180 outside of Weatherford.

According to police, the vehicle came to a rest and the driver exited the vehicle opening fire on officers and troopers.

Officers returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the incident.

