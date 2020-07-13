Man Killed in Shooting at Northeast Dallas Apartment Complex

A man is dead after a shooting in Northeast Dallas on Sunday night, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the Parks on Whitehurst Apartments located at 9941 Whitehurst Drive at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located the victim in an apartment balcony with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said.

According to police, the victim did not have an identification card on his body, and the Dallas County Medical Examiners office will attempt to identity him through fingerprints analysis.

The Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in solving this murder. Anyone with information should contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or via email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.