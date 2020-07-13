Dallas

Man Killed in Shooting at Northeast Dallas Apartment Complex

Police said the victim did not have an identification card on his body, and the Dallas County Medical Examiners office will attempt to identity him through fingerprints analysis

Metro

A man is dead after a shooting in Northeast Dallas on Sunday night, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the Parks on Whitehurst Apartments located at 9941 Whitehurst Drive at approximately 11:20 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located the victim in an apartment balcony with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 4 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

pleasant grove 3 hours ago

Dallas Walk-Up COVID-19 Testing Site Closed After Equipment, Testing Supplies Stolen

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene, police said. 

According to police, the victim did not have an identification card on his body, and the Dallas County Medical Examiners office will attempt to identity him through fingerprints analysis.

The Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in solving this murder. Anyone with information should contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or via email at guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us