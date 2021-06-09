Grapevine

Man Found in Grapevine Lake Dies: Police

Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play

A man was pronounced dead after he was found in Grapevine Lake floating face down Wednesday night, Grapevine police said.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., a witness called 911 after seeing the man floating face down near Scott's Landing Marina, according to police. He was pulled from the water and pronounced dead.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said there are no obvious signs of foul play. Police also said they made a preliminary identification of the man, whose name has not been released, with nearby relatives.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Denton 7 mins ago

Small Plane Crashes in Denton, 2 People with Minor Injuries: Fire Department

DeSoto 27 mins ago

‘Find a Way', Former DeSoto High School Football Player Takes First Steps After Years of Paralysis

A cause of death has not yet been established.

This article tagged under:

GrapevineGrapevine PoliceGrapevine Lake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us