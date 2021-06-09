A man was pronounced dead after he was found in Grapevine Lake floating face down Wednesday night, Grapevine police said.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., a witness called 911 after seeing the man floating face down near Scott's Landing Marina, according to police. He was pulled from the water and pronounced dead.

Police said there are no obvious signs of foul play. Police also said they made a preliminary identification of the man, whose name has not been released, with nearby relatives.

A cause of death has not yet been established.