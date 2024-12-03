One man is dead after being shot in the stomach at a neighborhood park in Seagoville, police say.

First responders received reports that a man had been shot in the 600 block of Fountain Drive, north of U.S. Highway 175, on Monday at about 5:50 p.m.

According to police, officers found an adult male conscious, sitting on the ground at a gazebo in the park with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Medical personnel issued first aid and transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots from a parked blue Hyundai, which the victim and shooter, another adult male, were sitting in. After the gunshots, the victim ran to the gazebo and the shooter ran away.

The victim later died at the hospital from his injuries. Authorities said his identity will be released once it's been confirmed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office and his family has been notified.

No additional information was provided.

Police did not release a possible motive or shooter identity but urged anyone with related information to contact the department at 972-287-2999.

The investigation is ongoing.