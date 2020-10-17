Dallas

Man Facing Intoxication Assault Charge After Crash With Dallas Squad Car

The driver faces a charge of intoxication assault on a police officer

The officers were northbound in the 2700 block of Webb Chapel Extension around 12:30 a.m. Saturday as they responded to an assist officer call for gunfire in the area.

A man faces an intoxication assault charge in a crash early Saturday that injured two Dallas police officers.

The officers had lights and sirens on when they drove into the intersection at West Northwest Highway. A Chevrolet Silverado that was southbound on Webb Chapel turned left into the path of the squad car, and caused the crash, police said.

The officers were hospitalized in stable condition and the driver of the Silverado had minor injuries.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, faces a charge of intoxication assault on a police officer.

