Man drowns in Grand Prairie pond

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

A 35-year-old man has died after jumping into a pond in Grand Prairie Saturday evening.

Police responded to the call around 10:30 p.m. and said witnesses told them the man was last seen going into the water in the EpicCentral area around the 2900 block of South State Highway 161. He did not resurface.

The Grand Prairie Public Safety dive team was called out to recover the man's body.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 35-year-old Jordan Robinson.

No other information is available at this time.

