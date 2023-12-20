Lewisville Lake

Man dies trying to sink stolen vehicle in Lewisville Lake

The car was stolen out of Denton County and found in Lewisville Lake, according to police

An 18-year-old man died after attempting to sink a stolen vehicle on Monday.

The victim was identified as Keith Johnson, who sustained serious injuries after being struck by the vehicle. Johnson was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, Little Elm Police said in a statement.

The vehicle involved was stolen out of Denton County and was found in Lewisville Lake, according to Little Elm Police.

